Have you seen them? Englewood Police search for break-in suspects

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Englewood Police Department is searching for the two individuals responsible for a break-in at an Englewood school building in early September.

On September 8, two unidentified suspects broke into the school’s boiler room and stole school property, the Englewood Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

Englewood Schools break-in suspects, September 8, 2021(Englewood Police Department)

The Englewood Police Department is asking anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspects to call School Resource Officer Hacker at (937) 771-5175 or send an email to hacker@englewood.oh.us.