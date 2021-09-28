Have you seen them? Englewood Police search for break-in suspects

Englewood Schools break-in suspects, September 8, 2021(Englewood Police Department)

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Englewood Police Department is searching for the two individuals responsible for a break-in at an Englewood school building in early September.

On September 8, two unidentified suspects broke into the school’s boiler room and stole school property, the Englewood Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

The Englewood Police Department is asking anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspects to call School Resource Officer Hacker at (937) 771-5175 or send an email to hacker@englewood.oh.us.

