Have you seen them? Englewood Police search for break-in suspects

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Englewood Police Department is searching for the two individuals responsible for a break-in at an Englewood school building in early September.
On September 8, two unidentified suspects broke into the school’s boiler room and stole school property, the Englewood Police Department said in a post on Facebook.
The Englewood Police Department is asking anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspects to call School Resource Officer Hacker at (937) 771-5175 or send an email to hacker@englewood.oh.us.