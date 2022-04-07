HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old mother and her son, and asking the community for help.

According to a post on Twitter by Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, the 16-year-old Keyla Garcia left her foster residence with her 9-month-old son, Jackson Lopez on March 29.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knows about Keyla and Jackson’s whereabouts to help in this search. The post said that those with information should call Detective Joe Ventre at 513-785-1239