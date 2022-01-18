SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield Police Department has asked for assistance in finding a suspect vehicle from a hit-skip accident on Jan. 7.

According to Springfield Police, a hit-skip crash happened on Jan. 7 around 9 a.m. at Spring Street and Selma Road. Police captured video of the accident on a cruiser dashcam.

The suspect vehicle may be either a silver or gray Honda Pilot, according to police. There may also be possible damage to the front right wheel well/quarter panel.

If you have any information on the accident or if you think you know where the suspect is, contact the Springfield Police Crash Investigators at (937) 324-7719.

(Photo/Springfield Police Division)

