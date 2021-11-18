DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police have released an image of the vehicle stolen Monday night with a child inside.

Dayton Police told 2 NEWS they are still “actively looking for the suspect as well as the vehicle.” The car was stolen in the 600 block of Watervliet Avenue around 11 pm on Nov. 15. The child that was inside the car at the time was found safe but the suspect and the 2021 Hyundai Kona have not been found.

Dayton Police say this car was stolen on Nov. 15 with a child inside. The child was later found safe but the car and the suspect have not been located. (Photo: Provided by Dayton Police)

A police report on the incident said the driver was a Doordasher who had run into a restaurant to pick up an order.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.