Have you seen him? Suspect accused of stealing log splitter in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect involved in the theft of a log splitter.

According to a release, the log splitter was taken from the South Lebanon Lowe’s on Tuesday, August 17. The suspect is a white male who wore a gray shirt, ball cap and yellow coat. He also has a distinct tattoo on his right shin and tattoos on his neck.

Police said the suspect was driving what appeared to be a white Ford pickup with racks attached to the bed.

(Photo/Warren County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo/Warren County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo/Warren County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.