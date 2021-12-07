AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office for an 82-year-old man Tuesday.

According to the alert, James Becker left his home on December 7, 2021 at noon and failed to return. The incident took place in Auglaize County on State Route 67 in Wapakoneta.

Becker is a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 175 lbs., and has white hair and blue eyes. He suffers from Alzheimer’s and the sheriff’s office said law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

If you see Becker, call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.