DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police is asking for your help finding a missing teen.

Police said on Twitter that 16-year-old Christopher Goode has been missing from the 3500 block of Stanford Place since 4:30 p.m. Monday. The teen does not have needed medication with him, according to Dayton Police.

Goode was last seen heading for Cornell Drive wearing brown pants and a brown jacket. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you see Goode, call 911.