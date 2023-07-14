CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in relation to a Chillicothe murder investigation that may be in the area.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, the Chillicothe Police Department is looking for 43-year-old Kevin Douglas Johnson, however, he may be in the Montgomery County or Ross County area.

Johnson is reportedly 5’10” tall, 160 pounds and he may have cut his hair. The sheriff’s office said he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Johnson, you are asked to call 911. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Chillicothe Police Department at 740-773-1191. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers.