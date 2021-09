An unknown man cashed a fraudulent check at a Kettering business, Police say. (Kettering Police Department)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Police department is requesting the public’s help to find a man suspected of cashing a fraudulent check.

The man provided false information to a cashier at a Kettering business at the time of the crime, the Kettering Police department said.

If you have information concerning this man’s identity, please call Detective Jung at (937) 296-2460.