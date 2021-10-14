KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police is asking for your help finding a missing 80-year-old man.

Police said Jerry Kain drove away from his home on Friday, October 14 at 3 p.m. and has not returned. Kain suffers from dementia. KPD said it is concerned for Kain’s safety.

Kain is 5’7″ tall, weighs 180 lbs., and has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black shorts. The vehicle involved is a black 2004 Ford F-150 with Ohio plate number CQ35BS.

Police asks that you call 911 if you see Kain or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171.