KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering police were concerned for a man’s safety after he went missing Thursday.

According to the Kettering Police Department, 82-year-old Gary Haggard drove away from his residence around 3 p.m. on Thursday and failed to return. The incident took place on Jamaica Road in Germantown.

According to an alert, Haggard has since been located by law enforcement.

No further information is available at this time.