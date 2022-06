HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Huber Heights are asking for help finding a missing teenager.

The Huber Heights Police Department said 17-year-old Skylar Jarrell is missing. The teen is diabetic and dependent on insulin.

Jarrell could be in the Beavercreek area. If you have any information on his location, call Detective Hoying at 937-237-3610.