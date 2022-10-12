Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights Police asked for help in locating a 12-year-old missing child.

According to a Facebook post by Huber Heights Police, 12-year-old Anthony Arnold Jr. has not been seen since 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket and red pants. He has asthma and left his inhaler at home.

Police reported that he recently moved to the area and has not known local friends or a cell phone.

If you know his whereabouts, police asked that you call 937-233-2080.