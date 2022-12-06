Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is asking for assistance in finding a service dog that was reportedly stolen from a backyard.

According to the Dayton Police Department, 1-year-old miniature schnauzer Gonzo is believed to have been stolen out of the backyard of a home on Alwildy Avenue on Nov. 28.

Police said Gonzo is gray and black and a registered service dog. He was reportedly a birthday present for an elderly woman who lives on Alwildy Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Roesser at 937-333-7468.

(Photo/Dayton Police Department)