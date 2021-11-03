BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Brookville Police are asking the public for assistance in finding a man accused of multiple thefts.

According to a release by the Brookville Police Department, the suspect broke into and stole from two local businesses on three separate occasions. Break-ins occurred on August 6, October 6, and October 9 this year.

Police are looking to identify the suspect pictured. His vehicle appears to be a light-colored Buick with a missing front driver-side hub cap.

If you see this man or his vehicle, or have any information about these break-ins, The BPD said to call the department at 937-833-2001.

(Brookville Police Department)

