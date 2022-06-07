CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing adult alert.

According to the sheriff’s office, Terrence Eugene Groebaer drove away from his home in Springfield around 11 p.m. on June 6 and has not returned.

The sheriff’s office reported that Groebaer suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Groebaer is described as a white adult male, age 77, around 5’9″ tall and weighing 152 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle involved is a silver 2016 Chevrolet Trax with Ohio plate number HUS2126.

Police asked that you call 911 if you see him or the vehicle. You can also call 1-888-637-1113 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.