KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department is asking for help finding a teen that was last seen Thursday.

In a Facebook post, KPD asked the public for help finding Ja’Briona Bush, 15, who was last seen at her home in Kettering around 10:30 pm Nov. 4. Police said Ja’Briona may be with friends in the area of the Cornell Meat King Supermarket in Dayton.





Ja’Briona is described as a 15-year-old black female, 5’6″, 145 pounds with brown eyes and light brown hair. Ja’Briona has prescribed medication but did not take her medicine with her when she left her residence.

If you have any information about Ja’Briona, please contact Kettering Police at (937) 296-2555.