DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a teenager reported missing on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies went to the 7000 block of Delisle Fourman Road on Monday, November 15 on the report of a missing juvenile. Police said 15-year-old Mariah Cheadle left her home on her own accord at approximately 3:38 a.m. that day.

Mariah is a white female, 155 pounds with blue eyes and black hair. She is believed to be wearing a hunter-green hooded sweatshirt, black leggings and black boots.

If you see Mariah or have any information on where she is, call the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 548-2020.