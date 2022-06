CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing juvenile.

According to police, Lillyan Stroud is 15 years old, 5-foot-7 tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen in Greene County on June 5, however, she lives in Clark County.

If anyone has seen her, police ask that you contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at 937-328-2560.