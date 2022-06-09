MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — An endangered missing adult alert has been issued for a woman in Troy.

On June 8 around 9:20 p.m., Joyce Brower left her care facility in Troy with an unknown person and has not returned. Law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Brower is described as a 64-year-old white woman, 5’5″ tall and around 120 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.

The man she left with is described as a white male, 5’6″ tall and around 200 pounds. He has a shaved head and was wearing a medical mask, a black shirt and blue jeans. The man’s name is not known.

The vehicle involved is a red 2008 Toyota Corolla with OH plate HVV7632.

If you have any information, please call 911 or 1-888-637-1113 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.