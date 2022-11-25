Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Middletown Division of Police is seeking assistance in locating a missing teenager.

According to a Facebook post by the Middletown Division of Police, 14-year-old Jennifer Nicole Lynn Vines was last seen on Shafor Street, walking to McKinley Street Sunday night.

She is said to be 5’1″, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Vines was wearing a neon pink and camo Real Tree hoodie and black skinny jeans with horizontal stripes. She also had a small black Disney backpack with characters on it and a gold logo.

Police said to check your porch cameras to see if she was in your neighborhood.

If you have seen her or have information on her whereabouts call 911 or dispatch at 513-425-7700, option 0.

