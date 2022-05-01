FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Fairborn Police Department asked for assistance in finding a 15-year-old girl.

According to police, Juell Henson, 15, left her residence around 10 p.m. on Saturday without permission.

Henson is a biracial girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, ripped and bleached jeans, white shoes, black-rimmed glasses and carrying a black Nike bookbag.

Police do not suspect foul play at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairborn Police Department at (937) 754-3000.