BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is asking for the communities help finding a missing woman with dementia.

Glorie “Jeannie” Ely, 70, was last seen at the Pell Avenue Kohl’s in Beavercreek around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Ely is around 5′-5’4″ and weighs around 147 lbs. She left home in a burgundy 2016 Chevy Malibu with the Ohio plates GWK8567.

Police ask anyone who might have information to contact 911.