Have unwanted prescription drugs? Local police has a safe way for you to get rid of them

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police departments across the Miami Valley are partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration to help Ohioans get rid of unwanted drug prescriptions.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, you can stop by any of their drop off locations. It is completely free and anonymous.

The following are available drop off sites:

  • Central Patrol Operations Division – 248 Salem Ave.
  • East Patrol Operations Division North – 417 E. Helena St.
  • East Patrol Operations Division South – 2721 Wayne Ave.
  • West Patrol Operations Division – 951 Washington St.
  • Goodwill Easter Seals – 660 S. Main St. (drive-thru location)
  • Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office, 2200 N. County Road 25A, Troy (curbside drop off available)

You are asked to place pills in a clear plastic bag prior to drop off. No liquids or sharps will be accepted.

Dayton Police has drug drop-off boxes available year-round. To find a drop off site, click here.

