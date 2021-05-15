Have styrofoam lying around? Montgomery County is hosting a recycling event Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County is offering an opportunity for people to recycle styrofoam on Saturday.

Recyclers can show up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 at Welcome Stadium Parking lot on 1601 S Edwin C Moses Blvd.

The event is open to the public, regardless of where you live. Organizers ask that you do not bring used food containers.

The material will be transported by ECO Development to its facility in Mason and recycled into products like surfboards, picture frames and coat hangers.

Volunteers will unload vehicles so participants dropping off styrofoam don’t ever have to leave their vehicle.