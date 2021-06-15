Have questions about how Kettering Police operates? You can attend a program this fall

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department is offering a Citizen Police Academy program to give the public first-hand information of how the department functions.

The academy will begin September 1, 2021 and run through October 20, 2021, according to a release. The classes are every Wednesday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The city said the 8-week program will cover a wide array of police functions and is designed to allow the public to view all facets of police work.

“Participants get first-hand knowledge on how the department functions. There are classes on patrol functions, drug awareness, K-9, traffic enforcement, criminal investigations, evidence collection, firearms safety and several others,” said the City of Kettering.

The city said participants are encouraged to interact with the different instructors and ask questions about police work that sometimes never get answered.

If you are interested, visit www.ketteringoh.org/citizen-police-academy to submit your registration.