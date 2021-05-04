Have questions about Alzheimer’s? Join the Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Association virtual forum Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will host a free virtual community forum Tuesday for Springfield and Clark County residents.

At the event from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., participants will hear a brief overview on Alzheimer’s, dementia and memory loss. They will also learn about caregiving, diagnosis, treatment and resource needs.

Rebecca Hall, Program Director for the Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Association, said it is a great opportunity to learn about the brain disease and the free resources the chapter offers.

“Alzheimer’s can be a lonely disease because most family caregivers shoulder all the care needs alone. With the education and support we provide, we can make that care journey better so that family members can provide the best care possible,” Hall said.

Pre-registration is required for the event. To register, call (937) 291-3332. After registering, a Zoom link will be emailed to those who register so they can join the event.

The Community Forum is being co-sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging and United Senior Services.