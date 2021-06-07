Have legal questions? Montgomery County Clerk of Courts help center available at Dayton Metro Library

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Montgomery County Clerk of Courts representative will be on hand at several branches of the Dayton Metro Library this summer to help residents.

The library said the representatives can help residents navigate issues such as debt reduction, bankruptcy, housing, divorce, protection orders, sealing/expunging records, and more. Their goal is to provide needed education, information and access to services.

The sessions are free and registration is not required. Assistance is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

All sessions are Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to noon. The following are the dates and locations:

June 10: Southeast Branch , 21 Watervliet Ave 45420

, 21 Watervliet Ave 45420 June 24: Electra C. Doren Branch , 701 Troy St 45404

, 701 Troy St 45404 July 8: New Lebanon Branch , 715 W. Main St 45345

, 715 W. Main St 45345 July 22: Northwest Branch , 2410 Philadelphia Dr 45406

, 2410 Philadelphia Dr 45406 August 12: Main Library , 215 E Third St 45402

, 215 E Third St 45402 August 26: Trotwood Branch, 855 E Main St 45426

For more information, call the library at (937) 463-2665 or go to daytonmetrolibrary.org. The Montgomery County Clerk of Courts website is www.mcclerkofcourts.org.