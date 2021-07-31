Have a house with a camera? Tipp City Police wants you to join this program

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Tipp City Police Department wants to know which houses and businesses in the community have cameras to help solve crimes.

According to police, the hope is that if a crime occurs in a particular area, they will have a map of which establishments have cameras that might have captured helpful evidence for them.

Tipp City Police said they will not have access to people’s cameras, nor would they be able to view any footage without the owner providing it to them. The program is meant to help police know who to contact in the event a crime occurs in an area.

To sign up for the program, click here.