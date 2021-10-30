DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Oregon District hosted its annual Halloween party after taking a year off last year because of COVID-19 concerns.

Rain earlier in the evening Saturday was not enough to scare people from coming to the Oregon District for Hauntfest.

“We’re just enjoying Halloween, we’ve never been before, so we thought we’d check out Hauntfest,” Brooklyn Kerns from Centerville said.

The terrifying tradition going on for more than 35 years, and after missing out on Hauntfest last year, Lily’s and Blind Bob’s owner Emily Mendenhall said she is glad the event is back.

“For all of our businesses, just being able to see Hauntfest happening again is really big deal,” Mendenhall said.

Some Oregon District businesses opened their doors to customers, so set up their own booths alongside the food trucks, vendors and performers.

The event is more than just a spooktacular time for those who dare to come out, Hauntfest is the biggest fundraiser for the Oregon District Business Association.

“That’s all going to help our businesses in the Oregon District, the OBA advocates for the businesses and does things like snow removal, beautification, marketing of our businesses, so really excited about being able to have this fundraiser again,” Mendenhall said.

Party goers said they were excited to be back at one of their favorite haunts for Halloween.

“Support, you know, the Dayton community, and like be able to see my friends, hang out, this is one of our favorite places, the Oregon District, so it’s really awesome to just hang out in a safe space,” Kerns said.

Organizers said this year they sold more presale tickets than they ever have before and expected to have a large crowd Saturday night.