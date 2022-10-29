DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The biggest Halloween party in the Miami Valley happened in the Oregon District Saturday night.

Thousands of people were expected to put on their best costumes to come out to Hauntfest to see what’s lurking on Fifth Street.

“You see a lot of interesting characters around here in Dayton, yeah, you never know what you will find out here,” Hauntfest attendee Travis McConnell said.

From clowns to cartoons, characters of all kinds flocked to the Oregon District Saturday night.

“She inspired the look because I have a beard,” Al Decker said. “He has a beard, so I thought, let’s be gnomes,” Jennifer Decker said.

For many there, Hauntfest is a celebration of the spookiest night of the year, and a night out with friends.

“It’s fantastic, you know, you get out and wear a mask and socialize with people,” Hauntfest attendee Paul Paige said.

This year, the Oregon District was transformed into a circus. Complete with street performers and shops that showcase the strange.

“I brought in some of my oddities and my weirdness,” Cherish Harrell Brooks, owner of the Secret Chamber House of Oddities in Fairborn, said. “Got a two-faced Cyclops baby duck, mummy cats and skeletons and skulls and all those things that you just don’t really see down here. So I’m very excited to get a different element. I think we both people are really responding to it. They have no idea what they’re expecting, but they’re coming out very, very creeped out, and that’s what I love.”

While the street is lined with food, drinks and fun, Hauntfest is actually the biggest fundraiser for the Oregon District Business Association.

The money raised from this event helps the Oregon District Business Association with beautification, snow removal and promoting the small businesses.

“I love going to most of the festivals that there are in like the Dayton area, and trying to get out when I can gives me something to do, just like supporting the local community around here,” Hauntfest attendee Hailey Duncan said.