CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Centerville Halloween tradition returns with the help of local high school students.

The Haunted Trail is a 40-year tradition run by Centerville students and sponsored by the Centerville Noon Optimist Club, Centerville City Schools said.

This year, theatre students from Centerville High School have created additional props and backdrops including the Haunted Hospital, Creepy Campground, Shipwrecked Pirates, Scary School, Circus of Horrors, Spider Tunnel and Mad Scientist Laboratory. Over 65 students helped design and build these props, sets, and signs.

Costumed students from Centerville High School and the Junior Optimist Clubs at Magsig, Tower Heights and Watts middle schools will all perform as actors along the trail.

The trail will be open Tuesday and Wednesday, October 12 and 13 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Countryside Park behind the Washington Township RecPlex, at 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road. According to the release, trail guides will take groups through the trails and provide refreshments at the end.

This event, designed for middle school and elementary students, is free to attend, the release said. However, donations of canned food for local food banks is encouraged.