Hats off grads! UD set to have record-breaking number of graduates

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton is set to confer a record number of degrees for undergraduates and total graduates in six in-person ceremonies at UD Arena starting Friday.

The university said among the approximately 1,670 undergraduates receiving degrees will be the first Flyer Promise Scholars.

The program, designed for seniors at partner high schools who are eligible for the need-based federal Pell Grant, provides significant university and donor-funded scholarships and grant assistance, along with mentoring, leadership opportunities and other support.

“I am so proud of each and every student for what they have accomplished,” said Dean of Admission Donnell Wiggins, who oversees the program. “They have persevered through ups and downs; they have changed our campus for the better by starting new organizations like our first Hispanic fraternity; they have served as resident advisers, peer mentors and president’s emissaries; and some have even secured job offers months before graduation. They are change agents. They’re going to influence the world in a meaningful way.

The School of Law graduation will be from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 7. All other graduate programs will graduate in separate ceremonies from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The College of Arts and Sciences will hold two ceremonies at 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 8. ROTC will hold its commissioning at noon May 8.

Students in the schools of Education and Health Sciences and Engineering will graduate together on Sunday, May 9 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 am. School of Business Administration students will graduate from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on May 9.

Baccalaureate Mass will be held at 6 p.m. May 8 in the UD Arena. Tickets for limited seating also will be required and registration information will be forthcoming.

UD expects to confer approximately 2,150 degrees this weekend, eclipsing last year’s mark of approximately 2,100. The undergraduate mark exceeds the 1,513 degrees conferred in May 2018.

Ceremonies are limited to 90 minutes to allow for required cleaning and set-up for the next ceremony. Students are limited to four guests who will be required to follow safety guidelines, including wearing face coverings. Seats will be assigned and tickets will be required to enter UD Arena.

All ceremonies and the baccalaureate Mass will be streamed live. For more information about graduation 2021, click here.