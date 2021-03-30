Harshman Road wall inspections to bring lane restrictions

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Riverside will be closing the southbound inside lane of Woodman Drive and Harshman Road around the wall on Tuesday, March 30.

The lane will be closed from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Wednesday, March 31, the northbound inside lane will be closed from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The city said the closure is due to a needed inspection of the wall to determine which areas need replaced or patched due to age deterioration.

Motorists are advised to be cautious of anyone working in the area.