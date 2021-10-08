DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 22-year-old Barry Pence II has been charged with the murder of 59-year-old Huber Heights man, the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s office announced Friday.

On Monday, September 20, Huber Heights police responded to a 911 call from the victim’s daughter. She had found her father, James Wollard’s body in their home on Tilbury road. Police said Wollard had been stabbed at least 20 times, four of which hit the heart.

On Friday, October 8, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Pence for two counts each of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, the MCPA release said.

Pence is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $2.5 million bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, October 14 at 8:30 a.m.