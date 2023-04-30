HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are dead after multi-vehicle crash overnight on Sunday.

According to the Dayton Post of OSP, troopers received a call at 1:53 a.m. on Sunday to respond to mile post 59 on I-75 northbound in Montgomery County.

When troopers from the Dayton Post arrived at the scene, they found a 2006 Cadillac DTS was driving south in the northbound lanes on I-75. The Cadillac crashed head-on into a 2010 Kia Forte. A 2017 Nissan four-door vehicle was also involved, but received minor damage from the crash.

The drivers of the Cadillac and Kia were both pronounced dead following the crash. The Nissan driver did not report any injuries, a release from OSP says.