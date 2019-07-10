Harrison Twp. church hosts pop-up FEMA recovery center

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – FEMA is teaming up with a Harrison Township church in order to reach tornado victims.

A pop-up FEMA recovery center was held at the Inspiration Church on Philadelphia Drive in order to allow storm survivors to start their application and get answers to questions they may have.

And thanks to the NAACP, residents can get resources all from the comfort of a church.

“We have the building, we have the space, we can at least partner with other organizations to make it happen. We provide the facility, others provide other things. One thing I have seen in the city, in the churches of this city in all denominations, of all races, come together to really be what the Bible calls the church,” says Pastor Corey Cunningham.

FEMA does have two other recovery centers in Montgomery County, but the church’s location allowed for a central meeting place.

The pop-up recovery center was open until 7:30 pm Wednesday.

