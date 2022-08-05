HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — More than three years after the Memorial Day tornadoes, an abandoned condominium building is set to be demolished in Harrison Township.

An abandoned five-unit condominium building on Loft Oaks Lane along the Stillwater River is scheduled to be demolished on Friday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m.

Harrison Township trustees declared all the units dangerous properties with unsecured structural damage.

“The township has been working over the last three years to secure funding, perform our due diligence and coordinate all of our resource partners to make this possible.” said Harrison Township Administrator Kris McClintick.