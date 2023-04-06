HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Tax season is upon us and Harrison Township residents are encouraged to take advantage of an event that securely destroys personal documents.

According to Harrison Township, the second annual Free Shred Day event will be held on Saturday, May 13, along with AAA Dayton North.

Harrison Township residents are encouraged to attend and take advantage of the opportunity to securely destroy personal documents.

Residents can bring up to three bags or boxes of documents and are asked to stay in their vehicles. Documents should be removed from binders, however, staples and paper clips are okay to be shredded.

The event is being held “to help raise awareness about identity theft and remind residents of the importance of properly destroying documents,” according to a release by the township.

The event will be held at AAA North Dayton, 6580 N. Main St. in Dayton. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., or until the truck meets capacity.