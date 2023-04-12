HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Harrison Township has announced the beginning of testing fire hydrants for the springtime.

From May 1 to 13, the township will be testing hydrants on Needmore Road, Shoup Mill Road and Turner Road, according to a release. The testing for this time period will be north of the Harrison Twp. line and going east to west.

Beginning on May 15, Harrison Twp. is testing hydrants along the same streets, but south to the township line and at the township line going east to west. Testing during this round of testing is expected to wrap up May 27.

The initiative for testing the hydrants is to ensure the hydrants are working as they should, so they do not freeze in the wintertime. The township released information on what you may experience around the testing time.

“This type of testing can cause the water to turn rusty brown, so be sure to check your water before doing laundry during this period,” Harrison Twp. said. “After testing has been completed in your area, let sink water run until the discoloration has disappeared. Once there is no discoloration, it’s safe to do laundry.”

Residents with any questions about testing of the fire hydrants are encouraged to call Harrison Twp. Fire Department at 937-274-4351.