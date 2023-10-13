HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — An alert about an active threat drew law enforcement to Northridge K-12 School Friday morning. Fortunately, it turned out to be a false alarm.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, police received an alert around 9:52 a.m. on Oct. 13 about an active threat involving weapons at the school on Timber Lane. Deputies responded within minutes and began searching for the threat.

Additional alerts were also received from the Montgomery County Education Service Center Learning Center North next door, and more crews were dispatched. After each building was evacuated, officials found no emergency.

It was determined that a maintenance worker for the company behind the alert system had been working on the system and accidentally triggered the alerts.

Friday’s incident comes almost exactly one month after a substitute teacher at Troy High School accidentally triggered their Active Threat alert twice.

Deputies will remain at the school until the system has been stabilized, and school district officials will provide updates to parents and students through their normal channels.