Harrison Township restaurant robbed at gunpoint

The Cassano’s on N. Main St. in Harrison Township was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are searching for two men who robbed a Harrison Township restaurant at gunpoint early Tuesday.

It happened at the Cassano’s on N. Main Street, near W. Melford Avenue, just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the suspects were wearing dark hoodies and covering their faces. According to authorities, they showed a gun and demanded money, before running away.

No one was injured.

Crews used a K-9 team to search for the suspect, but didn’t find anyone.

It’s unclear what was taken.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

