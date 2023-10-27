HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Harrison Township police are seeking assistance locating a missing teen.

Deserae Cano Morales, 17, was last seen on Oct. 23 at approximately 8 p.m. She was reportedly leaving her home on Hancock Avenue in Harrison Township.

Police reported that Morales was wearing a black and pink floral kimono, a black tank top, grey sweatpants, a black trench coat, combat boots, and gold-rimmed glasses. She may be carrying a black backpack.

Morales is described as a Hispanic female, 5’4″ tall, approximately 120 lb, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Morales’s whereabouts can call the Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357(HELP).