HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Harrison Township police are seeking assistance locating a missing teen.
Deserae Cano Morales, 17, was last seen on Oct. 23 at approximately 8 p.m. She was reportedly leaving her home on Hancock Avenue in Harrison Township.
Police reported that Morales was wearing a black and pink floral kimono, a black tank top, grey sweatpants, a black trench coat, combat boots, and gold-rimmed glasses. She may be carrying a black backpack.
Morales is described as a Hispanic female, 5’4″ tall, approximately 120 lb, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Morales’s whereabouts can call the Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357(HELP).