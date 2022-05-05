HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies are investigating after a man was stabbed in Harrison Township overnight.

According to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck, deputies from the Harrison Township Substation were called to the 4100 block of Meadowdale Drive on reports of a stabbing. They responded not long after 1:30 am Thursday.

When deputies arrived on the scene, Streck said they found one man who had been stabbed in the back. Paramedics brought him to Kettering Health Dayton, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

Streck said that the Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate this incident.