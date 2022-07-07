HARRISON TOWNSHIP – Parts of Harrison Township are under a boil advisory for the second day after a water main broke Wednesday morning.

According to a release by Montgomery County Environmental Services, lead may have gotten into the water lines due to the age of the infrastructure in the area of the broken water main. Until the city can stabilize the after main, approximately 1,820 homes will remain under a boil advisory.

Residents in these homes should use bottled water for drinking and cooking. The release also said residents should run their faucets for 30 seconds to three minutes before use, or until they notice a temperature change in the water.

Water sampling of the area must wait until the water main has been stabilized. We have been in contact

with the City of Dayton and the Ohio EPA to determine the status of the repair and timeline for

sampling and testing. At this time, we do not have an estimate of when the boil advisory will be lifted. Montgomery County Environmental Services

See what homes are affected on the map below.

(Montgomery County Environmental Services)