Harrison Township Fire Department transforms firehouse into distribution center for storm victims
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WDTN) - The Harrison Township Fire Department and local community organizers created a drive-up distribution center for families affected by last week’s storms.
Starting just a week after the tornadoes struck, the Turner Road firehouse opened their main garage to make space for supplies necessary for storm-affected families. Volunteers are working throughout the week to collect and distribute the supplies.
Two lines have been set up for dropping off supplies and one for those needing them.
Any community member is welcome to request food, household supplies, and clothing. No ID or proof of address is required to receive donations.
“It has been a steady flow of traffic on both sides,” said Harrison Township Development Director Cathi Spaugy. “We’ve had just as many people drop off as we have pick up. As soon as we get the supplies in, they’re going out.
“We’ve just been blessed by the number of organizations and individuals that have come in and dropped off whatever we need.”
Spaugy cited social media as a key tool to alert the community to what supplies are needed.
“We put what we need out there and within fifteen or thirty minutes someone is driving through with whatever we’ve asked for,” said Spaugy.
Harrison Township plans to keep the distribution center up until the end of June.
“As things continue to stabilize, we’ll assess it, and if we need to be here longer we will be,” Spaugy said.
The station is open to the public Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 12-6 p.m.
