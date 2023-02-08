HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Harrison Township Fire Department held a special ceremony for the promotions of two firefighters on Tuesday.

Matthew Matlock was promoted from Lieutenant to Battalion Chief. Matlock was hired as a part-time firefighter with the township in April 2000. He was promoted to full-time firefighter/paramedic in September 2002 and promoted to lieutenant in October 2020.

Cody King was promoted from Firefighter/Paramedic to Lieutenant. King was hired in the township as a part-time firefighter in August 2017. He was promoted to full-time Firefighter/Paramedic in May 2018.

“After completing a vigorous promotional process, these two individuals served in roles as acting lieutenant and acting battalion chief for eight months,” Chief Michael Crist said. “We are pleased to welcome them to their new permanent roles.”

Battalion Chief Matlock will oversee the EMS systems and Lieutenant King will oversee the fire training and community outreach for the department.