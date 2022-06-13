MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The fire chief of Harrison Township is retiring after 35 years in the department.

A township spokesperson said Harrison Township Fire Chief Mark Lynch will retire from the department July 1, 2022. Lynch has been in the position since 2007.

Lynch started with the department in 1987 as a volunteer firefighter. He was promoted to part-time lieutenant in 1992 and then full-time in 1997. Lynch later became captain in 2002, battalion chief in 2003, then became assistant fire chief in 2005.

“I have spent 35 years of my life dedicated to the fire service here at Harrison Township,” said Chief Mark Lynch. “I have an incredibly good group of both men and women, I am leaving this department in rather good shape, there are a lot of plans in the works for the next couple of years. I wish all the firefighters and officers good luck in the future.”

Battalion Chief Mike Crist will serve as interim fire chief while the township searches for Lynch’s replacement.