Harrison Township crews continue clearing tornado debris

Five weeks after the Memorial Day tornadoes, Harrison Township officials say their crews are continuing to clear debris.

According to Merle Cyphers, Harrison Township services director, it could take the rest of the summer for crews to finish cleaning up debris.

Many yards in Harrison Township are clear, but some properties still have piles of debris at the curb.

Cyphers said he estimates about 95 percent of the township’s plant debris has been picked up.

The township is keeping a list of sites where crews need to pick up debris, Cyphers said.

Some neighbors in Harrison Township told 2 NEWS they are pleased with the township’s cleanup work.

“We’ve been piling stuff on the curbs, or along the grass, and they’ve been coming through,” said Richard Melson, whose home was damaged in the tornado.

Other residents told 2 NEWS they wish the township was doing more.

“If they can’t pick it up, at least they should leave a dumpster on each corner ’cause people do have to rebuild,” said Michael Gore, whose home was extensively damaged.

The township had dumpsters out in his neighborhood for about two weeks, Gore said. But he believes that wasn’t long enough, he added.

“We got so much out so quickly that after about two weeks, they were having a hard time essentially finding a debris pile to set the dumpster next to,” Cyphers said.

Township crews are only able to pick up tree and brush debris as well as initial impact construction debris, which came off of buildings in the tornadoes, Cyphers said.

“For example, if you have to tear part of the house off, that’s the contractor’s responsibility, in our opinion at this point, to remove that material that they’re removing from the house,” Cyphers explained.

Hauling away any additional construction debris would be too time-consuming for the township, he added.

Cyphers said he estimates the township has picked up 660,000 cubic yards of plant debris and about 4,600 tons of construction and mixed debris.

The total cost of cleanup to the township is expected to fall between $4 million and $4.5 million, he added.

“We continue to clean up,” Cyphers said. “We just ask for people to be patient and be understanding. We will get to you as soon as we possibly can.”

Cyphers said he expects township crews to continue cleaning up until about mid-September.

If you live in Harrison Township and have yard debris or initial impact construction debris on your property that has not been picked up, Cyphers suggests contacting the township at 937-890-5611.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.