DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man killed in a Harrison Township crash on Wednesday night has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified him as 41-year-old Keith McKinnon of Dayton.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Salem Avenue near West Siebenthaler Avenue. Authorities say a car ran off the road and slammed into an RTA pole.

McKinnon was driving, and he died at the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.